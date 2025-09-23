Walcott was cut from training camp Tuesday but will join AHL Charlotte for their training camp.

Walcott had announced his retirement from professional hockey just days before signing his PTO with the Panthers, but seems ready to give it another season with the team's minor-league affiliate. Unless he signs a two-way deal with the club at some point, Walcott figures to play on a minor-league-only contract this season, making him ineligible for a call-up.