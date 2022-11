Schmid will tend the road crease against Buffalo on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Devils play back-to-back games and with Washington as Saturday's foes (Vitek Vanecek's old team), Schmid will face the Sabres. Schmid is 3-0-0 this season, having given up just three goals on 51 shots. The Sabres are third in the NHL in scoring -- they're averaging 3.75 goals per game.