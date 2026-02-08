Kevan notched two assists in Arizona State University's 4-3 loss to St. Cloud State University on Saturday.

Kevan's freshman year has been largely unremarkable with just six points (three goals, three assists) in 28 appearances. The 2025 second-round pick has some obvious holes in his game, so he'll likely need plenty of time in the NCAA. A bad freshman year won't derail his development, but it'll be critical for him to show improvement in 2026-27.