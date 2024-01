The Devils called up Misyul from AHL Utica on Thursday.

Misyul was the first callup as Colin Miller is day-to-day with an illness and Cal Foote is not with the team, due to personal reasons. Should Miller not be able to play, Misyul will make his NHL debut -- otherwise, he will be the Devils' seventh defenseman. The 23-year-old has three goals and 11 points in 30 AHL games this season.