Mercer produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period, wiring a shot past Jesper Wallstedt on a feed from behind the net by Nico Hischier. Mercer then helped set up Ondrej Palat for New Jersey's final tally in the third. It was Mercer's first multi-point performance since Nov. 29, while the goal was only his second in 21 games since then. On the season, he's managed 12 goals and 28 points in 46 contests.