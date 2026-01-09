Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Hits waiver wire
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cholowski was placed on waivers by the Devils on Friday.
The Devils will send Cholowski to AHL Utica, should he pass through waivers. The veteran blueliner has never established himself in the NHL, despite being selected 20th overall by Detroit in the 2016 Draft. Cholowski has played 15 games at the NHL level this season, garnering one assist.
