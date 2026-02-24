Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Loaned to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cholowski was assigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday.
Cholowski has one assist, 15 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and three hits in 15 NHL appearances this season. He also has three helpers in nine AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Up from AHL•
-
Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Hits waiver wire•
-
Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Playing time trending down•
-
Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Collects helper in season debut•
-
Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Receives one-way contract•
-
Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Loses grasp on playing time•