Senn inked a three-year deal with Swiss club HC Davos on Thursday.

Senn spent the entire 2020-21 campaign in the minors with AHL Binghamton for which he posted a 3-10-2 record, .895 save percentage and 3.56 GAA. A native of Switzerland, Senn will be returning to Davos following two seasons in North America that saw him play in two NHL contests for the Devils. New Jersey could extend the 25-year-old netminder a qualifying offer to retain his NHL rights rather than letting him become a free agent but either way, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him back in the NHL any time soon.