Markstrom posted an 18-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Markstrom had lost his last two outings while sitting out three of the Devils' previous four games. He rebounded well, though the Canadiens didn't generate many chances in this contest. This was just the second time in 10 outings Markstrom has been able to limit an opponent to two goals or fewer. It's his first shutout of the season to go with a 23-18-1 record, a 3.04 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 43 appearances. The Devils' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Flyers. Markstrom and Jake Allen may share the crease to close out the campaign since the Devils aren't in serious contention for a playoff spot.