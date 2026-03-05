Markstrom stopped 24 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The two teams traded goals in the three regulation periods, with New Jersey coming from behind each time, but Markstrom shut the door in OT before denying William Nylander and Auston Matthews in the shootout. Markstrom has won three straight starts and has allowed three goals or fewer in seven straight, going 4-3-0 over that stretch with a sharp 2.14 GAA and .918 save percentage.