Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will protect the road goal in Thursday's preseason game versus the Rangers.
Markstrom will make his third start of the preseason. He's played roughly a full game over his first two appearances, allowing three goals on 21 shots. Expect Markstrom to get the full game Thursday so he can be stretched out for the Devils' Opening Night game versus the Hurricanes in one week.
