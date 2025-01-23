Now Playing

Markstrom (lower body) is feeling better after sustaining an injury Wednesday versus the Bruins, but he will miss time, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom doesn't have a specific timeline for his recovery. Expect Jake Allen to take over the starting role in the short term, while the Devils will make a move to call up a goalie -- likely Nico Daws or Isaac Poulter -- to fill the backup role.

