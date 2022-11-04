Bratt scored a history-making goal during a 4-3 victory over the Oilers on Thursday.

Bratt extended his season-opening point streak to a franchise-record 11 games Thursday. The 24-year-old left winger connected on his fifth goal this season seven seconds after Ryan Graves tied the game. The third-period tallies mark the fastest goals in team history. Bratt, who has a team-high 17 points, scored the game-winner after receiving a stretch pass from John Marino. Bratt fired just two shots against the Oilers.