Bratt scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Bratt opened the scoring 3:12 into the game with his 25th goal of the year and his 200th career point. It took the 23-year-old just 301 games to reach the milestone point total. He's earned three goals and two helpers in his last five outings. For the season, he's at 70 points, 187 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 70 contests.