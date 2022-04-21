Bratt (illness) is expected back in the lineup versus the Sabres on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Bratt was back skating in a top-six role at Thursday's game-day skate and will look to build upon the five points he put up in his last six outings. In addition to his five-on-five role, the 23-year-old winger should reclaim a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit where he should be capable of offering top-half fantasy value.