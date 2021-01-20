Bratt was added the the COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Bratt has resided on injured reserve since Jan. 14, and it's likely that it was related to a mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. The 22-year-old currently has no timetable for a return, but he won't be able to practice or travel with the team until he gains full clearance. Bratt is expected to jump into a middle-six role whenever he's cleared to play.