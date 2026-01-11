Kovacevic (knee) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 44-game absence due to offseason knee surgery, Kovacevic is poised to make his 2025-26 debut against Winnipeg on Sunday. He registered one goal, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 99 blocked shots and 102 hits across 81 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. Kovacevic's return to action will make Dougie Hamilton a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Jets.