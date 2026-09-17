Kovacevic (knee) will be a limited participant to start New Jersey's training camp.

Kovacevic underwent a minor procedure in his right knee during the 2025-26 offseason, so he'll ramp up to playing shape slowly during training camp. The 29-year-old blueliner is coming off a season where he appeared in 34 regular-season games, compiling eight assists, 30 shots on net, 57 hits and 39 blocked shots. Once he's back to full strength, he'll likely battle for an everyday role against New Jersey's other right shot defensemen, such as Brett Pesce and Declan Chisholm.