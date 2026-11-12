Kovacevic (undisclosed) is undergoing imaging Thursday and won't play in the Devils' home matchup against the Capitals, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Kovacevic sustained an undisclosed injury Tuesday against Winnipeg, and the extent of the issue is still being determined. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe said ahead of Thursday's matchup that Kovacevic isn't believed to be dealing with a day-to-day issue at this point, so it seems likely that he'll miss additional time. Brett Pesce (illness) will also be unavailable Thursday, so Vladislav Kolyachonok will be called up to enter the lineup against the Capitals.