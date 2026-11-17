Kovacevic (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

Kovacevic's ankle issue has been revealed to be a high-ankle sprain, which commonly requires four weeks or more to come back from. Prior to sustaining the injury on Nov. 10 against the Jets, the 29-year-old blueliner posted two points, a plus-2 rating, 10 shots on net, 13 hits and eight blocked shots over 13 appearances. In his absence, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Declan Chisholm and Anton Silaev will be the depth options to fill Kovacevic's role in the lineup.