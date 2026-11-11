Kovacevic sustained an undisclosed injury Tuesday versus the Jets and will need further evaluation, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic was hurt during the second period after falling awkwardly following a cross-check. The 29-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. The Devils will likely go back to a standard 12-forward, six-defensemen lineup with Riley Tufte drawing in if both Kovacevic and Anthony Mantha (neck) are out versus the Capitals on Thursday. Kovacevic picked up an assist prior to his injury.