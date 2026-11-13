The Devils placed Kovacevic (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Nov. 10.

Kovacevic sustained an injury Tuesday against Winnipeg, and while the extent of the issue wasn't initially known, it's now been revealed that he's dealing with an ankle injury that will force him to miss time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Vladislav Kolyachonok could see increased playing time in Kovacevic's absence, while Anton Silaev was also called up from AHL Utica on Friday.