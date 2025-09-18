default-cbs-image
Kovacevic (knee) was deemed out indefinitely by the team Thursday.

Kovacevic was not expected to be back in time for Opening Night after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Still, it seems like the 28-year-old blueliner will be out even longer based on this update. With Kovacevic out of action, Simon Nemec could get more opportunities to feature in the early months of the season.

