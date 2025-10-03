Lammikko is not expected back soon due to an undisclosed injury, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

The Devils weren't exactly forthcoming regarding Lammikko's injury status, but it certainly doesn't sound like he will be ready any time soon. At this point, fantasy players should expect to see the 29-year-old winger placed on non-roster injured reserve to open the season. Once given the all-clear, Lammikko figures to be sent down to AHL Utica.