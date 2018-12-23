Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Pulled after awful outing
Kinkaid allowing three goals on just 11 shots and was pulled around the halfway mark of Sunday's 3-0 loss to Columbus.
The Blue Jackets struck early with a pair of goals in the first six minutes of action. Kinkaid would settle down until Artemi Panarin ended his day just over halfway through the second period. The rough appearance bumps his GAA to 3.02 with a .901 save percentage. Kinkaid will likely take on Boston this Thursday.
