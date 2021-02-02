Blackwood was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Blackwood is healthy again, the Devils currently have 14 players in the league's COVID-19 protocol. The team's next scheduled game is Feb. 9 against the Penguins, but it wouldn't be surprising if that was pushed off further. Nevertheless, Blackwood has plenty of time to get his conditioning up before resuming game action. After posting a .948 save percentage and a 2-0-1 record through the first three games, he'll look to pick up where he left off.