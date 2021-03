Bastian suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's win over the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have yet to release a timetable for Bastian's return, but he's only picked up six points in 27 games this campaign, so most fantasy managers won't need to track his status. Another update on the 23-year-old winger should be released once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.