Devils' Nathan Bastian: Pots first NHL goal
Bastian scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.
The 21-year-old lit the lamp for the first time in the NHL in only his second game with the Devils. Bastian had 17 goals, but only 23 points, in 56 games for AHL Binghamton this season, and the physical winger should get a chance to prove he can be an effective sniper on a New Jersey team rebuilding for the future.
