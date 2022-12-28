Graves (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Considering Graves has been labeled week-to-week by the Devils, his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With fellow blueliner John Marino (upper body) also headed for IR, the club recalled Tyler Wotherspoon from the minors, who should have a chance to play in an upcoming game. For his part, Graves has just two points in his last 19 contests, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.