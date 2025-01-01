Noesen notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Playing against the team that gave him his NHL debut back in 2014-15, Noesen picked up a helper on Timo Meier's game-tying goal. The 31-year-old Noesen racked up five points over the last seven contests of December after going cold earlier in the month. The winger is on track for a career year -- he's already at a personal-best 16 goals while adding 11 assists, 88 shots on net, 89 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 40 appearances in a middle-six role.