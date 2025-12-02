Meier scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Meier's point streak is up to six games, and his last two contributions have been power-play goals. The 29-year-old has five goals and three assists during the streak. On the year, he's up to 10 goals, 22 points, 84 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances. He's on track for his best full season in a Devils uniform, assuming he's able to sustain this pace and stay healthy.