Meier Pierre LeBrun of TSN an eight-year, $70.4 million contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Meier completed his four-year, $24 million contract and was set to become a restricted free agent Saturday. He had 66 points in 78 contests between San Jose and New Jersey last season, including a career-high 40 goals. The 26-year-old also contributed 43 PIM, 327 shots and 154 hits in 2022-23. The Devils have cemented their forward core with Meier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat all locked up through at least 2026-27.