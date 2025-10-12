Meier had a goal and assist in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Meier put the Devils up 1-0 in the first period when he jammed his own rebound past Andrei Vasilevskiy from close range after driving the net. He's put up 119 points in 170 games since joining the Devils, and that includes back-to-back 52 and 53 point seasons. Meier is capable of more, but that's not likely in New Jersey. That 76-point season (2021-22) may never be repeated, but playing beside Nico Hischier could deliver a 60-point season and a return to the 30-goal plateau.