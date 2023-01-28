Vanecek stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Vanecek got off to a shaky start, allowing a pair of tallies in the first period. He was perfect after that, and the Devils pulled off the comeback to earn the 27-year-old his ninth straight win. In that span, he's allowed just 19 goals, reverting to the dominant form he displayed in November before a shaky December. Vanecek improved to 21-5-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. The Devils don't play again until Feb. 6 versus the Canucks.