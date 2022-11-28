Vanecek will start Monday's road game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek is coming off a 37-save performance in Saturday's 5-1 win over Washington. He has a 10-2-0 record this season with a 2.05 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 14 appearances. As a member of the Capitals, Vanecek posted a mark of 4-3-0 versus the Rangers, allowing 17 goals on 183 shots. The Devils will dress Nico Daws as the backup goalie Monday because Akira Schmid (illness) is unavailable.