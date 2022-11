Vanecek will face the Oilers at home Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has won eight consecutive decisions, making him 8-1-0 through 11 appearances on the year. During that winning streak, the 26-year-old has posted a terrific 1.78 GAA and .933 save percentage. He's allowed three or fewer goals in all but one outing this season, but Monday's tilt with the dangerous Oilers will put him to the test.