Vanecek surrendered five goals on 19 shots before being pulled from New Jersey's 7-5 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.

New Jersey established a 5-1 lead by 5:53 of the second period, but by the time Valeri Nichushkin beat Vanecek at 1:26 of the third frame, the Devils' edge was just 6-5. Vanecek was pulled after allowing that goal, but because Akira Schmid stopped the 12 shots he faced in relief, Vanecek was still credited with the win. The 27-year-old has a 26-6-3 record, 2.46 GAA and .910 save percentage in 39 contests this season. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three games.