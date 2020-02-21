The Bruins sent Andersson, David Backes and a first-round pick to the Ducks for Ondrej Kase on Friday.

Andersson and the first-round pick are the most valuable portion of the Ducks' return in Friday's deal. Although he hasn't played in the minors yet, the 2018 second-round pick has posted 22 points (two goals, 22 assists) and a plus-16 rating over 41 games with QMJHL Moncton in junior hockey. Still just 20 years old, Andersson is certainly a candidate to debut in the NHL in the next couple of seasons if he continues to succeed while progressing levels.