Helleson logged an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Helleson had been scratched in four of the previous five games, and he had gone eight contests without a point. The 23-year-old appears to have entered the mix of blueliners who may sit out occasionally, joining fellow young defensemen Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov. Competition should bring the best out of all of them as they look to solidify their NHL spots in the long run. Helleson has earned six points, 23 shots on net, 32 hits, 29 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 22 appearances. He has limited upside in a part-time role.