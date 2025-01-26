Helleson logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Helleson has a helper in back-to-back games after sitting out four of the previous five contests. That's a good way for him to try to claim a larger role in the lineup, though he's likely to remain confined to third-pairing minutes. Helleson is at seven points, 25 shots on net, 25 PIM, 29 blocked shots and 36 hits over 23 appearances. As long as he plays well, he should be able to fend off any challenges from Olen Zellweger for the last spot in the Ducks' lineup.