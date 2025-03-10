Helleson scored a goal on three shots, added five hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Helleson snapped a 13-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old has been a regular in the Ducks' lineup since Jan. 23 -- he was scratched four times in five games before that, but his recent lack of offense has yet to cost him playing time. For the season, Helleson has eight points, 40 shots on net, 64 hits, 49 blocked shots, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances in a third-pairing role.