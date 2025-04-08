Helleson logged an assist and six PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Helleson ended a five-game point drought when he set up Cutter Gauthier's second goal of the game. The 24-year-old Helleson has been a regular in the Ducks' lineup since late January, and he's put together a decent first full NHL campaign. He's up to 13 points, 56 shots on net, 89 hits, 67 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 51 appearances in a bottom-four role.