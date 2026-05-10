Helleson (undisclosed) won't be an option for Game 4 against Vegas on Sunday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Helleson is dealing with a day-to-day injury and will miss at least one game. He has contributed one assist, five shots on net and nine hits in eight appearances this postseason. Radko Gudas (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Golden Knights. If Gudas can't play, Ian Moore or Olen Zellweger could replace Helleson in the lineup.