McTavish provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

McTavish recently missed six games due to an upper-body injury. This was his second game back, and he was able to chip in his first point since Nov. 8. The 21-year-old center has worked his way back into a top-six role after dropping in the lineup in late October. McTavish has nine points, 25 shots on net, 12 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 15 appearances. As long as he remains productive, he should see top-six minutes.