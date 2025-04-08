McTavish scored a goal and took two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
McTavish is enjoying a career-best season with 21 goals and 50 points in 71 appearances, and the 22-year-old playmaker has quietly reached the 40-point mark in his three full seasons in the league after making his debut in 2021-22. McTavish has been playing well of late and is ending the season on a tear with 12 points (three goals, nine helpers) across his last 11 contests.
More News
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Distributes three assists in win•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Secures first 20-goal season•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Sets career high in points•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Notches two helpers in loss•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Buries power-play goal•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Two more points in Sunday's win•