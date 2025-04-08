McTavish scored a goal and took two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

McTavish is enjoying a career-best season with 21 goals and 50 points in 71 appearances, and the 22-year-old playmaker has quietly reached the 40-point mark in his three full seasons in the league after making his debut in 2021-22. McTavish has been playing well of late and is ending the season on a tear with 12 points (three goals, nine helpers) across his last 11 contests.