McTavish potted two goals, including a power-play tally, tallied an assist and launched six shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

McTavish grew his point streak to four games Tuesday with his best offensive showing with St. Louis thus far. His first goal of the night would stand as the game's go-ahead tally, but he was far from done scoring. Across 59 seconds late in the third period, he tallied a power-play goal and picked up a secondary helper to secure his first three-point game since Oct. 11, 2025. Across six appearances in the 2026-27 campaign, he's been excellent with four goals, seven points, 23 shots on net and 10 hits. It appears that a change of scenery was exactly what the 23-year-old center needed to get back on track, and if he continues to be a regular contributor to the offense from the Blues' second line, he could surpass the 50-point threshold for the second time in his six-year NHL career. For the time being, he's an excellent streaming option in all fantasy formats.