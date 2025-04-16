McTavish logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

McTavish set up a Sam Colangelo tally in the third period. The 22-year-old McTavish earned his 30th assist of the season on the play, extending his career high in the category. He's at 52 points, 175 shots on net, 68 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 75 appearances with one game left on the Ducks' schedule. He's been good with seven points over eight outings in April.