McTavish scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

McTavish's scoring pace has slipped a bit -- he has a modest three points over his last six outings. The 22-year-old has still put together a strong finish to the 2024-25 campaign, which should give his fantasy managers in dynasty formats some optimism for next year. McTavish is at 22 goals, 51 points, 173 shots on net, 68 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 74 contests this season.