McTavish registered three assists, 11 shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

McTavish had a hand in all three of the Ducks' first-period goals. He stayed hungry on offense throughout the game but couldn't get any of his shots to fall. That changed in the shootout, when he had the lone tally to lift the Ducks to the win. McTavish surged with 14 points over 15 contests in March, and he's not losing any momentum now. The 22-year-old is up to 20 goals, 28 helpers, 12 power-play points, 161 shots, 65 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 68 appearances.