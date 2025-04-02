McTavish registered three assists, 11 shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.
McTavish had a hand in all three of the Ducks' first-period goals. He stayed hungry on offense throughout the game but couldn't get any of his shots to fall. That changed in the shootout, when he had the lone tally to lift the Ducks to the win. McTavish surged with 14 points over 15 contests in March, and he's not losing any momentum now. The 22-year-old is up to 20 goals, 28 helpers, 12 power-play points, 161 shots, 65 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 68 appearances.
More News
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Secures first 20-goal season•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Sets career high in points•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Notches two helpers in loss•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Buries power-play goal•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Two more points in Sunday's win•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Collects power-play assist•