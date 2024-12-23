McTavish recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

McTavish set up a Robby Fabbri goal in the first period. In the shootout, McTavish's tally was the one that gave the Ducks the win. The 21-year-old center has been alright on offense with four points over 10 outings in December, though he's mostly played in a bottom-six role. He could move up if Leo Carlsson (undisclosed) misses time after exiting Sunday's game early. McTavish is at 13 points, 45 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances this season.